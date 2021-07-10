Family, friends remember 'joyful, loving' woman found in Southside pond

A beautiful sunset joined Teresa Gorczyca’s family and friends for a candle light vigil at the Sandalwood retention pond where her body was found last Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A beautiful sunset joined about 30 of Teresa Gorczyca’s family and friends Thursday night at the Sandalwood retention pond where her body was found last week after she was reported missing.

Loved ones prayed and held a candlelight vigil to help remember the 27-year-old, whose sister described as joyful and loving.

The cause of Gorcyca's death is not known.

As the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office are still investigating the circumstances of her death, Gorczyca’s family asks that anyone with information come forward to officials.

Funeral services for Gorczyca will be Friday, the family is also welcoming friends to a celebration of life reception afterward.

The funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church located at 523 Pablo Ave, Jacksonville Beach, beginning at 1:00 p.m. A Rosary prayer will be held before at 12:30 p.m.

The burial service will follow at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Cemetery located at 850 St Johns Bluff Road North, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

A celebration of life reception will then be held at Holly Oaks Event Hall located at 11210 McCormick Road.

If you have any information that may help the investigation, you are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-865-8477(TIPS).