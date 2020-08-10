'Would give the shirt off his back:' Family, friends remember Good Samaritan killed while helping stranger

Carnell Jones, 21, and a 19-year-old woman were hit and killed when pushing a disabled vehicle out of the road early Sunday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 21-year-old man was killed while helping others, and his family says he died doing what he loved.

On Wednesday, family and friends gathered at Herlong Road and Interstate 295 to remember the life of Carnell Jones. Family members say Jones was helping a complete stranger push a disabled vehicle out of the road on I-295 early Sunday morning.

Days later, not far from the scene of the crash, a balloon release was held in Jones' honor. Many tears were shed. Hugs and smiles were shared. Jones' mother, Michelle Denson, says she is proud of the son she raised.

“I’m favored and I’m blessed to have him for 21 years," Denson said. "I wish it could’ve been more but God don’t make mistakes."

Jones was the youngest of nine children, and his family says he excelled at everything he did.

At just 21 years old, Jones owned a 2019 Chevy Camaro and recently became a homeowner.

Many at the ceremony wore blue and orange for Jones' favorite football team, the Florida Gators. Jones played football at Cedar Creek Christian High School and was a leader at a Publix warehouse.

Keynard Cummings, Jones' oldest brother, says he taught Jones about finances.

He says its rare to find someone as kind as his baby brother.

“To me, he was just pure, the definition of pure, whatever that may be. He was just an angel, man ... Every day he brought joy into everybody’s life,” Cummings said.

Florida Highway Patrol says Jones was one of two pedestrians who were struck by a vehicle at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Troopers say Jones pulled over to help push a disabled vehicle out of the roadway.

The passenger of the disabled vehicle — a 19-year-old woman from Jacksonville — got out and pushed the car when an oncoming vehicle struck the two from behind.

When asked about what Jones was doing at the time of the accident, Cummings says that describes the kind of person Jones was.

“That’s him all day. That’s the one thing that comforts me, I know in any situation he would do the same thing. He can’t just stop, he can’t let nobody struggle, if he sees a young lady pushing a car he’s going to stop, he’s going to help,” Cummings said.

Jones' mom says she is thankful for the community support and gains strength knowing her son was loved by so many.

“I know he was a good child to me but I’m so glad what he learned at home he carried everywhere with him,” Cummings said.

Jones' family says his funeral will be held Friday morning at Cedar Creek Baptist Church on Lane Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by one of Jones' relatives.