Local News

Family, friends gather for funeral of Morton's Steakhouse shooting victim

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an argument, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and family gathered for the funeral of a 19-year-old man shot dead in a restaurant next to the Downtown Hyatt Hotel on Sept. 4.

Kavonte Schleifer, a recent graduate of Ed White High School, was celebrating his birthday when he was shot in the bathroom of Morton's Steakhouse, according to a family friend.

The funeral was at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas Family Life Center. Schleifer will be buried on Monday in Jacksonville National Cemetery. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting: 29-year-old Cory Hall and 25-year-old Paige Gallon IV.

   

