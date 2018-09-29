Family and friends of Andrea Washington said goodbye to the 37-year-old mother of three Saturday at a funeral in her hometown of Atlanta, Texas.

A memorial service was held at Atlanta First Baptist Church Saturday afternoon. She will be buried in the nearby Queen City Cemetery.

The Navy Chief Petty Officer was stationed in Jacksonville when she was murdered Sept. 17. No arrests have been made in the case, and police have not named a suspect.

Two weeks before her arrest, Washington reported that her fiancé Danny Beard kicked her in the stomach and threatened her life with a handgun. She obtained a temporary restraining order against him and was due in court to finalize it the day she was found dead.

Beard was never interviewed by police or arrested for the Sept. 1 aggravated assault. No arrest warrant was issued, for reasons that have become a source of some disagreement between the State Attorney’s Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Washington also filed a police report in June after receiving more than 50 harassing text messages. That report does not name any suspect, and the report does not indicate that any additional investigation was done.

