A family was cleaning their Arlington home Saturday when they discovered an inactive grenade inside the residence, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A bomb squad was called to the scene just before 12:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Ector Road North to remove the device.

"We get these calls a couple times a year," said JSO Lt. Hall. "You really need to call JSO. You can't throw something like this away in the trash.

The grenade has since been removed and the scene has been cleared.

The grenade is believed to have belonged to a previous owner of the home, according to officers.

There were no injuries.

