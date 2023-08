The St. Johns County Fire Rescue says no one was injured.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire the in 400 block of Paisley Place Saturday.

Pictures show firehoses going in the roof of the home, which has partially collapsed.

The house's garage door also showed severe damage in the photos.

Everyone in the home was evacuated with no injuries, according to Public Information Officer for St. Johns County Fire Rescue, Greta Hall.