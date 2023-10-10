x
Family looking for Edward Waters student reported missing

Auriyah Stewart's family is asking that anyone who sees her calls JSO at 1-866-845-TIPS.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family of Auriyah Stewart, a 22-year-old Edward Waters University student, is asking for help after they reported her missing.

Her friends at EWU told police they have not seen her since Thursday, according to a missing person's report. Her ex-girlfriend reported seeing her "willingly" getting into a van Saturday night, saying she did not appear in any distress.  

Police say there is no reason to expect foul play.

Stewart is a 5'2 Black woman with short black natural hair, brown eyes and a thin build. She is pictured below. 

If you see her, call 1-866-845-TIPS.

Auriyah Stewart, pictured, has not been seen in several days. Family is asking for help finding her.

