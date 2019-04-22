YULEE, Fla. — A family is safe after a fire destroyed their home in Yulee Monday morning.

The family told First Coast News the fire broke out in their mobile home off Flounder Gig Drive. The home is a complete loss, but no one was hurt, they said.

Six children, two adults and their dog lived inside the home. The family believes the fire may have been caused by electrical issues.

First Coast News reached out to the Nassau County Fire Rescue for more information but has not received a response.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the family.