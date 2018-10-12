A family is without a home Monday morning after a fire broke out in Nassau County.

The Nassau County Fire-Rescue (NCFR) responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 12400 block of Sunowa Springs Trail Monday at 4:30 a.m.

Eight fire stations from NCFR responded and assisted by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

We have sent multiple crews to assist Nassau County with a residential structure fire in the 12400 block of Sunowa Springs Trail. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) December 10, 2018

The two adult occupants inside the home (were able to escape the flames but the home is a total loss, NCFR says.

At this time it's too early to say what started the fire. The State Fire Marshall is investigating.

