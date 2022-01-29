6 years. No answers. Family begs for justice for the murder of 22 year old Jerry Brown

It was January 28, 2016 when family last heard Jerry Brown's voice.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Chevie Green is living out a dying wish.

Her 22-year-old cousin Jerry Brown was shot and killed 6 years ago in Jacksonville outside his aunt's home.

At the time, Brown had been taking care of his mother who had cancer. She died months after Brown was murdered and begged Green to continue to fight for justice.

Friday marked the day Brown was killed in 2016. Green says Brown was a volunteer, a church choir singer, and a caretaker. She believes whoever shot him got the wrong guy.

The pain from years ago is still right on the surface for Green.

“The other night I got up after midnight or so, which was the time I was half asleep, and I got up and I grabbed my keys and ran to the door," Green said. "I didn’t even realize what was happening. It was almost like I was reliving that night of running to the door."

We met outside of her Brown’s home. Some of her family still lives there.

It is the home he lived in until he was killed at 22. Happy memories were here.

Oh yes, several memories here," she said with a smile.

About 5 miles away, his aunt’s home is also still owned by family.

It’s not easy for Green to come to the house on Henrietta Street where Brown was shot and killed.

It’s been 6 years since Jerry Brown’s family saw his smile or heard him sing. 6 years. No answers.



Do you know who shot and killed #JerryBrown on January 28, 2016 in Jacksonville? Call CrimeStoppers 1-866-845-TIPS w/ any information about this case. pic.twitter.com/9ilU91Jbne — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 29, 2022

He was sitting in his car in the driveway texting when he was shot in the neck.

“That was it… they walked… well we don’t know. Walked. Drove. We don’t know that much," Green said. "But you could hear the gun shots. He was shot through the neck and passed away.”

6 years later and they still don’t know.

"With all the deaths here in Jacksonville, I can’t sit here and say 'oh (the police are) not busy.' I’m not sure. I don’t know what is going on, but don’t put him at the bottom of the pile," she pleaded.

She’s trying to put a spotlight back on his case and reminding the community and police to not forget Brown/