Family and fiancé of slain Nassau deputy give statement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of the Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputy who died over the weekend issued a statement Thursday, thanking law enforcement and the community for support during this difficult time.

Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot twice on Friday, in the face and back. He died Sunday in the hospital.

The shooting happened following a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near Micker Street in the Callahan area of US 301.

Statement:

“The family and fiancé of Deputy Josh Moyers would like to thank Sheriff Bill Leeper, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and the multiple law enforcement agencies that have worked tirelessly to capture Patrick McDowell. Thank you to the community for your outpouring of love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. We know the overwhelming response of support shown to us, is a direct result of the impact Josh had on his community. Anyone wishing to pay tribute to Josh, his patrol vehicle is on display at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. We ask at this time for privacy, as we navigate and process this loss as a family. Thank you,” - The Moyers Family and Ivy Carter

Moyers received the ABCD Award for going above and beyond the call of duty in a narcotics case, according to the sheriff's office. He graduated from St. Johns River State College and is a 2010 graduate of Hilliard Middle-Senior High School.

Family and friends have created a GoFundMe to help support Moyers' fiancée during this challenging time. You can click here if you would like to donate.

Moyers' organs went to five people, including a 29-week-old baby,a facebook post by the sheriff's office says.

"The organs donated include: a liver, pancreas, both lungs given to two different people and a kidney," the post reads. "A hero even after death."