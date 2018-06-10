Displaced families will be staying with relatives after an apartment caught fire Saturday morning in Orange Park, according to the Orange Park Fire Department.

The fire occurred at around 9:50 a.m. on the top floor in the middle of an apartment complex at 741 Park Ave. Units from OPFD, Clay County Fire Rescue and NAS Jacksonville Fire Rescue were on scene and managed to contain the majority of the fire damage to the apartment where it started.

OPFD says a unit adjacent to the apartment experienced minor fire damage but no occupants were living there. Two bottom units were affected by water damage. The families that were affected will be staying with relatives until repairs are made. There is no word on how many people were displaced.

The Florida State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. Damages are estimated to cost $80,000.

