JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several families living in a city-funded development in Northwest Jacksonville claim their homes are "defective." Their houses are part of the Payne Avenue Walk development, a project that was intended to revitalize the area.

The outside of the homes appear to be in perfect condition, but on closer inspection, the homeowners say there are dozens of issues.

Michole Nelson and her neighbors have been fighting for repairs to their homes since they moved to Payne Avenue a little over a year ago.

"From what I understand, this is supposed to be a neighborhood that they are 'bringing back up.'" Nelson said. "I believe if these houses were in another part of town, it wouldn’t have gotten done this way. But after all, our mortgages are still $112,000 for some sheisty work. We still have to pay. We've already gotten into this mortgage."

Nelson's neighbors have expressed their concerns and frustrations along with her. They each detail their own problems.

For Nelson, she says the paint on her walls come off if you brush against them or try to clean them with a rag; her back door appears to be corroding with mold; her AC Unit is the wrong size, which caused it to not work properly; the roof of her house has holes in the front, and she has door locks that she was never given keys to open.

"This is a nightmare," she said. "I would never wish this on anyone."

She and her neighbors have gone as far as to plead for help at a Jacksonville City Council meeting. Several of her neighbors planned to speak that night, but after the first person took their three minutes at the podium, they were invited to a private side room to converse with their district councilwoman Ju'Cobi Pittman.

In December, Pittman told First Coast News she had first learned about the issues at the City Council meeting.

"They need to be financially responsible and fix whatever needs to be fixed," she said. "I don’t think the residents should have to pay for shotty work."

Pittman met with Nelson and her neighbors shortly after First Coast News' stories aired, but Nelson says nothing concrete has changed since.

Since First Coast News exposed the issues with the homes in December of 2019, the city of Jacksonville says it acted in "immediate response" to our reports. The city’s Housing Division met with Paul Tutwiler, the CEO Northwest Jax CDC, the non-profit overseeing the development of Payne Avenue.

After meeting with the city and sending out an inspector to survey the homeowners' claims, they decided the problems were only "cosmetic," but Tutwiler asked the contractor to come back and make the repairs anyway.

However, the contractor refused.

Tutwiler says now they’re looking to hire a new contractor, but the grant from the city has expired.

In addition to the call for repairs, Northwest Jax CDC still has three homes to build to complete the intended development on Payne Avenue.

"We’re doing everything we can, regardless of the rocky start, to be there for the long haul," said Tutwiler.

Tutwiler presented a list of repairs for Nelson to sign off on Tuesday so his organization could figure out how much money they needed to raise to complete the repairs.

"We’re trying to determine the total scope of work," he said. "Once we determine what the scope of the work is, you know, I have no problem continuing to secure funds to various means to make sure we take care of those things."

Tutwiler says they want Nelson to sign off on the repairs to avoid more concerns being added after the fact. Nelson declined to sign his report. She said it was missing some of the needed repairs and lacked important details.

"They still don’t have money from the city and they don’t have a date when they will fix it, so my question is, why am I signing something?" Nelson said.

Nelson and her neighbor Ja'Nitra Mathis say they've requested copies of the inspection reports of their homes, but have not received copies from Tutwiler.

"The crack in my ceiling is getting longer and wider and the shaking is getting worse," said Mathis.

Mathis says she's meeting with an employee of Northwest Jax CDC on Friday to go over the inspection reports so she can have "clarity" on how and when to move forward.

Nelson and Mathis also both insist they feel pressured to put money toward a Homeowner's Association, which neither of them want to join or pay with the current problems going on.

"Honestly I don’t want the same company working in my home," said Mathis. "When we met with the NWJCDC Mr. Tutwiller gave back the $500 money orders that we provided at the signing of the contract of the home. He said it’s to start our HOA. We do not want/and or need HOA."

Tutwiler says he’s taking their concerns into consideration before moving forward. He acknowledges that the first contractor they hired was a mistake. He has recently hired an employee to focus on the homeowners' concerns and help mend the relationship.

As for the three homes that have yet to be built, Tutwiler says he can't predict when that construction will begin because they have to focus on the funding first. He blames the delay on construction on "weather delays" and "performance issues".

The city’s Neighborhoods Department responded to First Coast News' inquiries regarding the development late Wednesday night claiming they did find funding but did not specify from whom or for how much.

Their full statement is as follows:

"As an immediate response to the initial news story, our Housing Division scheduled a meeting with Mr. Tutwiler of Northwest Jax CDC (NWJCDC) to address the concerns that were raised by the residents during their interview. Following the meeting with Mr. Tutwiler, CM Pittman held a small community meeting with the residents to document their issues. At that meeting, the homeowners were advised that there would be an independent inspector brought in to inspect their properties. This was at the request of the homeowners, indicating that it would be fairer than for us or NWJCDC bringing in our own.

As requested, an independent contractor conducted the inspections on each of the homes on January 29, 2020 and provided inspections reports within a week. The reports did not reflect any major findings, citing mostly cosmetic issues. When the inspection reports were shared with Arkest, they refused to come back to remedy the problems. However, in an effort to respond to the homeowners, NWJCDC has agreed to enter into a new contract to provide the identified repairs from the official inspection reports with a different, yet reputable contractor.

Mr. Tutwiler did not hire a new contractor but he did hire a new Executive Director who simply compiled a list of issues that were identified in the inspection reports and asked the homeowners to sign an acknowledgment, indicating that these issues were being addressed. It is correct, not everything that they are complaining about was listed in the report because some of those things were just normal wear, things that are expected to happen after a year or more of occupying the home.

As far as a copy of the inspection reports, we have advised Mr. Tutwiler and his Executive Director that they have the responsibility of releasing the inspection reports to the homeowners.

Currently, we are waiting on a complete list from NWJCDC before moving forward. We were able to find a funding source to take care of the issues, as good faith, and we continue to enforce the contract that we currently have with NWJCDC. The City of Jacksonville is doing everything to try to make the homeowners whole, within reason."