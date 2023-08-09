It was an emotional day Friday for the families of Angela Carr and Jerrald Gallion as ceremonies were held in their honor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was an emotional day Friday for the families of 52-year-old Angela Carr and 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion as ceremonies were held in their honor.

The two along with 19-year-old Anotl "A.J." Laguerre Jr., were killed in what officials are calling a racist terrorist attack last month. Final services for Gallion will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Winton Drive in Jacksonville.

Gallion’s loved ones say they’ll keep his memory alive.

“We’re going to remember Jerrald as a loving person, that he was a loving father, brother, son, some of everything… cousin and we are going to remember his name,” said Alisa Carey, cousin.

Gallion leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter who the family says has still not processed the fact that her dad's life was taken.

Reverend Al Sharpton gave the eulogy for Angela Carr’s loved ones Friday morning at The Bethel Church in Downtown Jacksonville.

“How many people have to die before you get up across, whether you’re Republican or Democrat and say: we have got to stop this and we’ve got to bring some sanity back in this country,” said Sharpton.

Sharpton donated $5,000 for a scholarship in Carr’s name.