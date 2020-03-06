Faith leaders to hold gathering at Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning

Organizers say the gathering is to demand accountability for the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Faith leaders are expected to hold a prayer conference Wednesday morning in front of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Faith in Public Life Action Fund says the gathering is to demand accountability for the white supremacist killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery; demand the safety and freedom of protestors; denounce President Trump’s failure of leadership and call our nation to end systematic racism everywhere from the local courthouse to the White House.

Speakers include Rev. RL Gundy, Pastor Robert LeCount, Parvez Ahmed, Rev. Susan Rogers, Rabbi Jonathan Lubliner and Rev. Phillip Baber.

"As people of faith, we know that Black lives are sacred," said the Faith in Public Life Action Fund in a press release. "Black lives matter. We demand that black lives matter to our government. Between now and Election Day, people of faith nationwide are going to work for racial justice and counter white supremacy at every level of government - from police precincts to the courthouse, and the White House."

First Coast News will be streaming the gathering LIVE starting at 10 a.m.

Protesters gathered in downtown Jacksonville Tuesday for the fourth day of protests against police brutality that resulted in the death of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

At around 6 p.m., people began gathering in front of the Duval County Courthouse as leaders encouraged peaceful protesting.

"I always say if they aren't going to hear us, they are going to feel us. Today we had our presence," said organizer David Sollars.

He anticipated a smaller crowd, but as word of mouth spread, the crowd grew in number.

"Three people turned into 50 and 50 turned into 60. I guess it spread like wildfire and everyone showed up," he told First Coast News.