Faith leaders say a meeting Thursday was all about “taking back the mic” and making sure public officials are promoting unity.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — National faith leaders came together to denounce racism during a press conference at the St. Paul AME Church on New Kings Road in Jacksonville Thursday.

The press conference comes in wake of the racially motivated mass shooting that occurred at a Dollar General in the New Town area last month.

All three victims of the shooting are being laid to rest in the coming days and leaders demand to cease and desist any divisive rhetoric from elected officials. 52-year-old Angela Carr, 19-year-old AJ Laguerre and 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion will be laid to rest this weekend.

Faith leaders say the meeting Thursday was about “taking back the mic” and making sure public officials are promoting unity. Faith leaders are also on a 10-day fast and are planning to deliver cease and desist letters with demands to the governor.

“We want to stop it so there are no more funerals like this and we won’t have to call any more names,” said Frank Reid III, AME Bishop of Florida.

The Dollar General where the shooting happened in New Town, is now the sight of public memorials.

First Coast News asked leaders about a crowd at a recent vigil for the victims, booing the governor and faith leaders say, “they have lived the pain of that disrespect so, while nobody wants to honor disrespect, hurt people, hurt people,” said Bishop.

Faith leaders are also calling for gun reform and legislation to protect a community so devastated.

“Their loved one's life would have not been lost in vein," one faith leader told First Coast News. "When changes take place and when people come together, that they will see their loved one's image and spirit a part of those groups."