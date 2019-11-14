ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A birthday party may have sparked interest in a new kind of trolley tour for St. Augustine.

It’s not a ghost tour, a colonial history tour or a civil rights tour.

Brenda Bushell of St. Augustine wanted to celebrate her birthday differently.

"It’s just been in my heart," she said.

She did not want gifts, but she wanted to give to her friends. Inspired by a pilgrimage through Italy, she created a tour of "the holy places and sacred spaces in St. Augustine, Florida," she said.

"I’m always thinking, 'Why isn’t that done? Why hasn’t that been done?'" She said, and then she added, "Well, why not me? I’ll put it together!"

And she did for her birthday. In the planning stages, her tour started out as a small gathering of friends.

By the time it took place Monday, the tour was a day-long trolley tour for friends with local experts.

"We'll focus on a little bit of history and also some personal stories," she said.

The trolley went all over St. Augustine. There were stops to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the cathedral, as well as a look inside the Motherhouse, which is a convent. Guests saw the Catholic archives, which date to the 1500s in a fireproof room.

There was a stop at an archaeological dig of an old stone church. Guests also saw where the Sisters of St. Joseph lived and worked in the 1800s. It’s a tucked-away museum now. The tour went into narrow, rarely walked upon staircases and into wide-open spaces. Every one of the spots had a connection to St. Augustine’s rich faith-filled past.

Before hopping off the trolley at each stop, a prayer was said. One started with "May our pilgrimage today be connected by the faith, hope and love of those who have walked humbly before us."

These birthday party attendees became pilgrims on a religious journey, uncovering the city’s spiritual gems on a kind of modern-day trolley tour.

"Ironically, it’s never been done before," Bushell said.

At least in St. Augustine. And there may be a demand for this kind of religious history tour for the masses.

Father Tom Willis said, "It would be great to find a way to be able to continue to bring this kind of momentum of telling the religious story of St. Augustine to others."

So what about that birthday girl? Is a public tour in the future?

Bushell smiled and chuckled, "I don’t know what the future is. We’re sort of leaving that up to the Holy Spirit!"