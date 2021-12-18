FAA to announce decision on proposed Camden County spaceport Monday

Even if the plan to construct a launchpad facility is approved, the FAA said the spaceport would not yet be allowed to launch rockets.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to announce a decision on whether plans for a launchpad in Camden County, GA for commercial rockets will move forward, according to the Associated Press.

Even if the plan to construct a launchpad facility is approved, the FAA said the spaceport would not yet be allowed to launch rockets. Instead, there would need to be an extensive review on the project before any rocket can be launched.

The proposed site is on private land, which Camden County has been buying from its owners. In all, the county has spend 10 years and $10 million on the project, the AP reports.

While the county has aggressively campaigned for plan, some residents are concerned about the impact the rocket launches would have over the Georgia coastline, which includes the Cumberland Island National Seashore. Opponents have taken the county to court hoping to block the land buying.

Another issue brought up by the FAA is the proposed site's proximity to Kings Bay Navy base.