Jacksonville FAA office closes temporarily for cleaning, flights may be delayed/canceled

According to the FAA, the office had a positive COVID-19 case on Jan. 3. Jacksonville International Airport remains open.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Flights in and out of Jacksonville may be delayed or canceled Monday afternoon due to the temporary closure of the FAA JAX Center in Hilliard.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the center will closed until about 6 p.m. for cleaning.

Jacksonville International Airport is still open, though some flights may be rerouted around the airspace or handled by underlying facilities.

The FAA reports the center had a positive COVID-19 case on Jan. 3.

According to the FAA, every facility has a contingency plan for temporary closures made several years before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. While cleaning typically takes place during overnight hours, this is not always the case.

At times, air traffic controllers are able to work in a backup facility.

The FAA sent a statement to First Coast News regarding the temporary closure of the facility: