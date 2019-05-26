An eyewitness to an accident that killed 9-year-old Logan Stroud this week has started a GoFundMe page to help the family.

Rob DePiazza called 911 when the accident occurred Thursday night at the Moultrie Creek Boat Ramp in St. Johns County. In an interview with First Coast News, DePiazza said, "I didn't sleep last night thinking of that."



He initiated the fundraising effort to help the family with funeral expenses.

In a statement on the website, DePiazza says:

"I didn't know the family despite us both being frequent visitors to the Moultrie Creek Boat Ramp, however, in the little time we shared together I did see a close, loving family who enjoyed the outdoors and cherished their time together. I started this go fund me campaign to assist the family in funeral expenses for little Logan and grief counseling to help cope with their loss. Clearly, no amount of money can alleviate the immeasurable pain the Stroud family is experiencing however I feel easing the financial burden of a funeral can at least allow them to grieve without that concern. Please help however you feel you can. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the Stroud family."

So far, the fund has reached $1,200 of its $5,000 goal. You can find the donation fund here.

