'Customer bills have been more of a burden:' JEA addresses higher electric bills

CEO Jay Stowe says he's aware that the increased costs have come at a challenging time, considering the rising cost of inflation.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Are you shelling out more cash to pay your electric bill? You aren't alone.

Many people across the First Coast report receiving higher-than-normal electric bills from JEA.

"We know recent customer bills have been more of a burden – and we’ve heard from you through phone calls, email, and conversations in your neighborhoods," said JEA CEO Jay Stowe in an email to customers Monday.

"Many of you are asking why your monthly bill has gone up. There are two primary factors: increased energy from extreme heat (and) higher wholesale costs for the fuel we use to generate electricity. "

Stowe says he's aware that the increased costs have come at a challenging time, considering the rising cost of inflation.

He says the extreme heat here in Northeast Florida this summer is one part of the equation, with household and businesses operating conditioning systems for longer periods throughout the day.

Additionally, Stowe says the cost of natural gas, a significant portion of the fuel mix that JEA uses to generate power, is the highest it has been in almost 15 years.

"The fuel component of the average residential bill was significantly higher in July 2022 compared to the same time last year," he says. "Keep in mind, fuel charges are a pass-through cost, and when JEA’s cost of fuel goes down, we will be able to pass those savings along to you."

The utility company says it current offers programs, services and tips to help you save on your bill each month. Click here for more information.

Recently, JEA announced starting Aug. 1, it will suspend customer disconnections of electric and water service due to delinquent payments and waive newly accrued late fees.

It says the measures are part of a broader plan to help address high utility bills due to increased fuel costs and higher consumption to combat extreme summer heat.

This extended grace period will continue through Sept. 18, 2022.

Additionally, starting Oct. 1, JEA will stop charging fees for the use of a credit or debit card to pay your bill.