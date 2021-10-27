x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Extra security on campus at Pedro Menendez, Nease high schools after social media threat

The St. Johns County School District says it worked with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office to investigate a threat circulating on Snapchat.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Students and parents should expect to see additional security on the campuses of Pedro Menendez High School and Nease High School Wednesday following a threat that circulated on social media.

The St. Johns County School District says it worked through the night with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office to investigate a post containing a threat to a school that was circulating on Snapchat. The post has also been circulating in other districts and states as well, and does not mention a specific school, according to the school district.

"This is not a credible threat though in an abundance of caution we will have additional law enforcement on campus today," the school district said in a statement sent to First Coast News. "Please know that the safety of our staff and students is most important."

RELATED: Flagler County student arrested after threatening to shoot his teacher

RELATED: Lockdown lifted at Terry Parker High School after 'reported threat'

In Other News

Fire breaks out at Emerson Street home