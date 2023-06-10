No weapons found, students identified after alleged threat at Middleburg High School

This is Principal Aftuck from Middleburg High School. I am calling to let you know that the school administration and Clay County District Schools Police Department have been made aware of an off-campus fight that has led to social media claims that a student was bringing a prohibited item to campus today. The student has been identified and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional law enforcement presence on campus today. Please continue to talk to your children about the seriousness of these types of actions and we encourage students, if you see something, to say something. Thank you for your attention to this matter."