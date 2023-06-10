No weapons found, students identified after alleged threat at Middleburg High School

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools has identified the students involved in an alleged threat made to Middleburg High School Friday after multiple tips were submitted through the SaferWatch app that claimed a student was going to bring a gun to campus.
The district says no weapons were found and there will be extra law enforcement on campus Friday.
The investigation stemmed from an off-campus fight involving students. The district says all the students involved have been identified.
No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing into the incident.
Early Friday morning, Middleburg High School Principal Martin Aftuck sent parents the following statement:
"Good Morning Parents and Guardians,
This is Principal Aftuck from Middleburg High School. I am calling to let you know that the school administration and Clay County District Schools Police Department have been made aware of an off-campus fight that has led to social media claims that a student was bringing a prohibited item to campus today. The student has been identified and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. Out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional law enforcement presence on campus today. Please continue to talk to your children about the seriousness of these types of actions and we encourage students, if you see something, to say something. Thank you for your attention to this matter."