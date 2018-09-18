If you travel Interstate 295 frequently, especially during rush hour, you could soon see some relief. FDOT expects two HOV lanes, essentially express lanes will be completed by the end of the fall. A project listed on FDOT’s website for an expected completion date sometime this summer.

Wouldn’t it be nice to not sit in traffic? For a small fee, you’ll be able to hit the pavement in a pair of express lanes. The lanes are intended to break up the congestion in the area.

Plumber Dustin Williams says he’s seen enough construction barrels along the way.

“It’s taken a long time, they need to get it done, ultimately,” Williams said.

“In the past couple of weeks, we’ve probably received maybe twenty phone calls or something like that,” public information officer Hampton Ray said.

Ray says they’ve heard similar concerns to Williams wondering what’s next for this project.

FDOT’s site says the project should’ve been completed months ago. Contractors have to pay for every day they’re past the original schedule according to Ray.

“We will look at the reasoning for that and different damages will be collected and the contractor will be required to pay those damages to the Florida Department of Transportation.”

Damages that Ray says could total hundreds of thousands of dollars in some cases.

“The Florida Department of Transportation is contracted for Dragados USA,” Ray said.

We’ve reached out to Dragados USA but did not receive comment for this story.

“We will actually be meeting on Thursday to discuss this project, hopefully, to get a better picture as we move forward,” Ray said.

Williams hopes to see those speed lanes sooner than later.

“Hopefully they can escalate in the next month or so. Once they get it all done, it will figure itself out,” Williams said.

