In 2018, the home of the Jaguars changed its name from Everbank to TIAA Bank. Come next year could the team be in the process of a new stadium or upgrades?

That question comes following remarks by Jaguars President Mark Lamping earlier this week.

Dr. Kristi Sweeney's been teaching sports management at UNF for nine years.

“Being in the sports industry and understanding sports facilities, the average life span is 20 to 30 years. I mean, I think it’s time," Sweeney said.

On paper, TIAA bank is the Jags stadium through 2030, but Sweeney feels fans should prepare for a change.

“It’s going to be more costly and more challenging to do that in an old stadium than to build a new stadium that is built for technology of the future," Sweeney said.

Selfishly, the fan in Sweeney said the current stadium lacks enough seating and newer stadiums offer a better line of sight, plus It would increase the potential of hosting another Superbowl.

“They are not going to get a Superbowl without a new stadium, I don’t know if that’s a draw,” Sweeney said.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping was asked about another Superbowl coming to Jacksonville at a panel discussion Monday.



Lamping told the Jax Daily Record; "Serious conversations about rebuilding or refurbishing TIAA Bank Field aren’t likely this year, but that doesn’t mean the team isn’t having internal conversations.".

The Jaguars told us Lamping’s answer, "Reflected long term need for stadium enhancements and growth of hotel and commercial properties," but didn’t go into detail.

“There are talks about Lot J. We had talks about the shipyards before, right, and I think as you continue to have talks about the entire area around it, it eventually gets to -- and the new stadium will be here,” Sweeney said.

The obvious outstanding question though: Who will pay for it?

In 2012, nearly $180 million poured into the stadium when Shad Khan took over, roughly $100 million for scoreboards that taxpayers are still paying for today.

“There are very few stadiums that are built that taxpayers don’t put some type of investment into. You really are on the hook, If you want the Jaguars to be here,” Sweeney said.

First Coast News reached out to the city of Jacksonville to see if they've heard of any ongoing conversations and what potential plans could look like. First Coast News did not receive a comment for this story.