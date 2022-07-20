Staying Alive: How prepared are you for an active shooter situation?

An expert says having an emergency action plan for an active shooter is just as important as having one for hurricanes and tornadoes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michele Vescovacci was listening to live music at a sports bar in Puerto Rico several years ago when she found herself in the middle of a mass shooting.

“I was still in shock when I heard the first gunshot. I was like, ‘Oh my God, where do I run?’” Vescovacci said. “I didn’t know where to run because it was dark, and people were just bumping into one another.”

She says the shooter was outside and opened fire after a fight broke out.

“People who were at the entrance of the restaurant were killed, it was a chaotic scene,” she recalled. “The bouncer, luckily, he locked the door and turned off the lights so that the shooter couldn’t see us inside. The shooter stayed outside.”

She took cover under the stage.

“What I remember to this day is the sound of the bullets like boom, boom. That’s what I remember the most,” Vescovacci said. “You don't have enough time to think, where to run, or how to react if you have to immediately go to the floor, which is probably what I should have done. But now, you know, after taking this training, obviously, I'm more aware of the things that I need to do.”

She is talking about active shooter training at the Northeast Florida Safety Council where she now works. Instructor Frankie Carpenter teaches run, hide and as a last resort fight.



“The first thing is, if you can find a way to get away, get away,” Carpenter said. "I don't care where it is. If it's in the basement, someplace that you know that you're up here on the top floors, go to the basement. If you can get outside of the building without being injured, get outside. If you can't escape, hide in place that most people wouldn't look that bullets can’t penetrate."

He continued, “Do you know which way your doors swing? That's something important to know because if you're going to hide in another room on that same floor, you're going to make sure that that door is locked, barricaded in some form or fashion so that person cannot get to you."

Whether you're at church, in a school, office, grocery store or movie theater, he says to take note of all the exits and look for the two closest to you.

“Then I look for a place that can be barricaded,” Carpenter said. “Restrooms are not a good place to hide.”

That’s because she says a shooter is likely to look there and could see you.

Carpenter says having an emergency action plan for an active shooter is just as important as having one for hurricanes and tornadoes, and make sure you practice it.

“You could be sitting in the pews singing a hymn and all sudden, boom, there it goes. So put that in your plan. Let your staff know, and every once in a while let your congregation know,” Carpenter said.

According to the FBI, 243 people were killed or injured in active shooter incidents in 2021, a 50 percent increase over the prior year.



If you see something or someone that seems out of place, say something. Vescovacci says you have to be proactive.

“Just be aware of your surroundings, know exactly what to do and share that with your family, your friends,” Vescovacci said. “I just don't know how to even explain in words, the fear, the terror that you go through. When you think that okay, this is my last hour, and it's my last day.”