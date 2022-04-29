Interactive experience enables visitors to walk in enslaved people’s footsteps

And this little-known bit of history is something you can experience in the woods this weekend.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Many are familiar with the Underground Railroad running from south to north.

However, for some, it actually started in the opposite direction, with enslaved people heading south to St. Augustine in the early 1700s.

And this little-known bit of history is something you can experience in the woods this weekend.

This event at the Fort Mose State Park takes you on a walk through the woods as if you were a slave who has just escaped the plantations, trying to make your way to freedom at a place called Fort Mose.

A guide takes small groups through the woods. And the group's goal is to make it to Spanish Florida, to Fort Mose which was the first free settlement for African Americans in what is now the United States, just two miles from the fort in St. Augustine.

Along the way, visitors meet other freedom seekers such as a Native American Yamasee, a priest and a boatman.

But watch out for traders and trappers, who capture people and take them back to plantations in the Carolina's.

It's theater in the woods.

The event continues Saturday at Fort Mose Historical State Park in St. Augustine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.