Expect road closures as crews remove Confederate memorial in St. Augustine

Crews will move the memorial to Trout Creek Fish Camp about 20 miles away from downtown St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Expect detours and several road closures as crews remove the Confederate memorial from downtown St. Augustine to Trout Creek Fish Camp over two days. Starting Sept. 9, King Street will close from 9 to 11 a.m. as crews move several ton monument to Avenida Menendez where it will be staged for transport.

Beginning From 8 a.m. to on Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, the city of St. Augustine says "a small portion of Avenida Menendez, from Cadiz St. to Bravo Ln., will be closed to traffic in order to prepare for the transport of the Confederate memorial to Trout Creek Fish Camp."

The memorial honors the Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War. It was placed in the Plaza De La Constitucion in 1879 after the war ended. The memorial used to stand 30 feet high, but now the memorial has been separated into two pieces: base and obelisk.

Both pieces are wrapped up and harnessed for a safe removal process.

People who do not want the memorial to be removed say it represents history and honors loved ones. “Our Dead. In Memoriam, our Loved Ones Who gave up Their Lives in the service of The Confederate States” is inscribed on the memorial.

People who are in favor of removal say the Confederate memorial is a sign of white supremacy. A Flagler College historian tells First Coast News the memorial was placed in the Plaza as an intimidation factor after the war ended.