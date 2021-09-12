A witness shared video of the moments before she says a man held his ex-girlfriend hostage inside of a Speedway gas station.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Palatka man is facing kidnapping charges in connection to a hostage situation that happened Saturday, Dec.4.

Lancy Keenon Jr., 44, was shot by police on the scene of the crime.

Clay County deputies say they got a 911 call from the Speedway Gas Station on US 17 and SR16 in Green Cove Springs.

When police arrived, they say a man was holding a woman inside of the gas station against her will.

Before the incident happened, a woman named Anastasia Richmond says she started recording on her phone because she noticed a couple arguing.

"We just heard a lot of commotion and we were just sitting there waiting to get some gas," Anastasia Richmond said.

Richmond was getting gas after a holiday parade with her children.

"I had my son, 14, Enrique, and my daughter, Aphrodite, 5, so I was more worried about how they were emotionally," Richmond said.

Richmond says she knew to take out her phone to record because of a gut feeling she had. She says she was involved in a violent relationship 10 years ago.

"I was with my ex-husband in an abusive situation but luckily that happened about 10 years ago, but I can still remember how I felt," she said.

Clay County deputies confirmed Keenon Jr. is expected to recover from his gunshot wound. The victim is safe.

Keenon's arrest records from Putnam County/Palatka show he was arrested multiple times for child abuse and domestic violence from incidents as far back as the early 2000s.

Before the hostage incident in Clay County, he was arrested for a very similar hostage situation back in July. He was charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment following the incident.

After being arrested, he only spent two weeks in jail before bonding out for those charges.