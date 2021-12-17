Exclusive: Jacques Battiste talks about making history as Glynn County's first Black police chief

"The job is just the beginning for me."

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department was established in 1919. For the first time in its 102 year history, Jacques Battiste, was sworn in as the first Black police chief. He was sworn in, Friday. One could say his hard work paid off, but Battiste does not see it that way.

"The job is just the beginning for me," Battiste said.

Becoming the chief of police in Glynn County was something he strived for a little over a year. His goal included 11 weeks of physical training while having to study and pass exams. The 57-year-old chuckled at the fact he was training with people half his age in the academy. Now that he's sworn in, the police chief said it's time for Glynn County to heal.

"And we will see the department become the department that everyone has always expected and appreciated. More importantly, will now appreciate even more," Battiste said.

Family, friends and police chiefs from Georgia cities showed up for the historic event. Rennie Walters, one of his friends of 15 years, is the police chief at Savannah State University. He said Glynn County having its first Black police chief is a big deal.

"It's great to see a man elevate to that status in a county that has not traditionally like-minded," Walters said.

To Battiste, earning his new title was a dream come true. Now he can work on his vision to make Glynn County a better community for all of its residents. Battiste said it involves: true diversity, true respect and teaching the young officers.