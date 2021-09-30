EXCLUSIVE: Best friend of Teresa Gorczyca, woman found dead in Sandalwood retention pond, speaks out

Gorczyca's best friend told First Coast News she was straightforward, funny, and loving.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in a retention pond Wednesday. Twenty-seven-year-old Teresa Gorczyca's family reported her missing Sunday.

“She’s easy to talk to. You could walk right up to her and say, ‘Hey, I have something to ask you,’ or give her a hug. I was thankful to have her in my life. She was my best friend. She was everything to me," her best friend said.

Gorczyca met her best friend in middle school. The two have been friends for almost 15 years.

“Last night, I just lost it. I was just bawling my eyes out. I didn’t sleep at all last night," the best friend said.

Gorczyca's best friend, who didn't want to show her face on camera because of fears for her safety said Gorczyca had a great life and would never have disappeared voluntarily.

“I literally started crying. It was so bad because it’s not like her, and I miss her, and I was so close to her," the best friend said.

Police said family last saw Gorczyca just before 1 p.m. Sunday, and information led them to the retention pond along the 2100 block of Alfa Romeo Drive in Sandalwood.

The friend said an acquaintance lives in the subdivision just a few blocks away from where Gorczyca's body was found.

Gorczyca gave her best friend a bracelet the last time the two saw each other.

“This bracelet is in remembrance of her. I'm going to treasure it and always wear it. Everything about her was so amazing. I would just like her to be remembered as an amazing person, and whoever did this, justice needs to be served because she deserves justice," the best friend said.

Gorczyca's best friend said she wanted to go to college and eventually become a doctor or veterinarian.