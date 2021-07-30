Evidence, witness list released in case against Aiden Fucci’s mother

Crystal Smith is charged with evidence tampering in her son Aiden Fucci’s murder case for allegedly washing blood from his jeans.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Search warrants, recorded interviews and detectives’ reports – all part of an initial list showing the state’s evidence against Crystal Smith.

The document also identifies a handful of “Category A” witnesses, which can include eyewitnesses, alibi witnesses or people present when a defendant made a statement, as well as police officers or expert witnesses.

Smith is charged with evidence tampering for allegedly washing blood from her son Aiden Fucci’s jeans. Fucci is accused of murdering 13-year-old classmate Trisityn Bailey in May. Fucci, 14, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder for the brutal death, in which Bailey was stabbed 114 times, according to the Medical Examiner.

Fucci is being held in the Duval County Jail. Smith has been released on bond. Both have pleaded not guilty.