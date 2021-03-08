Eviction moratorium reinstated as more resources become available for families on the brink of losing housing

The CDC extended the eviction moratorium until October 3.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — As COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations increase, there is another emergency that is starting to come into focus, according to Paul White.

In Glynn County, 150 renters have been identified for possible eviction when the latest moratorium ends. He knows time is not on the side of at least one woman.

"Literally the police could go over to that individual's property, put up that notice and the landlord could start removing her and her family's possession and put them on the sidewalk immediately," White explained of one woman's situation.

White is the president and CEO of Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation. It's an agency working with about six other non-profits to keep families from becoming homeless.

He shares this message for the judges who are deciding these cases.

"Compassion, flexibility and patience. I think if we can bring those three elements to the table and overlap those with the good understanding of the resources that have been very slow to come to the state of availability, then we can deal with this situation much more effectively," White told First Coast News.

The eviction moratorium prevented families from being kicked out of their homes if they fell behind in rent because of hardships from the pandemic.

His foundation is working to hand out rental assistance from this year's American Rescue Plan Act to help at-risk families.

The majority of them, he says, are single women with children. He wants them to know it's okay to ask for help.

"Make sure you avail yourself of any support that is out there because it is out there," White said. "You just have to make sure you are willing to go out there and find it and position yourself to receive it."

In Jacksonville, City Rescue Mission is expanding its services with its new 'Overcommers Program' which offers 24-hour shelter care and other services for individuals experiencing homelessness.

