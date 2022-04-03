How to watch the Berkman II implosion

After months of delays and legal battles, the longtime Downtown Jacksonville eyesore will finally be demolished for good Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For more than a decade, the Berkman II, an incomplete shell of a building, has stood as an eyesore landmark on the Northbank.

Though originally planned as a residential tower, construction of the building halted in 2007 after a parking garage collapsed, killing a construction worker.

On Sunday morning, after years of legal battles and changes in ownership, the building is finally set to come down, paid for by the City of Jacksonville.

Unlike previous plans, which called for the building to come apart piece-by-piece, the building will be imploded with explosives. The implosion is scheduled for 10 a.m.

First Coast News will stream the implosion online beginning at 9 a.m. You can also watch the implosion on air beginning at 9:50 a.m.

Road Closures

For safety, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will enforce an exclusion zone beginning at 7 a.m. until after the scene is deemed clear. During that time period, unauthorized vehicles (including boats) and people are prohibited from entering the exclusion zone.

Adams Street will be the northern border of the exclusion zone. The exclusion zone extends south into the St Johns River, and includes the marinas.

Market Street will be the western border of the zone, which extends past the Maxwell House facility.

Some of the affected roads are:

East Bay Street

East Adams Street

South Market Street

Courthouse Drive

Catherine Street

Marsh Street

East Forsyth Street

How other buildings will be affected

Less than 200 feet away from the Berkman II building is the Berkman Plaza. The building is occupied and is the closest nearby building to the implosion site.

Structural engineer Ron Woods has extensive knowledge of the Berkman Plaza building and believes it is structurally sound and completely safe.

"I'm not concerned about the structure on Plaza condominium," said Woods. "They'll get some dust and they'll be a lot of noise and some vibration, but with regards to the structure itself, I'm not concerned."

The demolition crew already has cargo canisters in place to protect the bottom 3 floors of Berkman Plaza from potential debris.

A mound of rubble closer to the blast site should also act as a shield and prevent debris from flying at Berkman Plaza, but the Plaza will feel some vibration. A structural engineer will examine the building after the implosion and a separate firm will monitor vibrations.

Woods says other nearby buildings, including the Maxwell House facility, are safe as well and should not be affected by the implosion.

What to expect

At 7 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will begin to enforce the exclusion zone and all road closures.

There will likely be people downtown to watch the implosion. If you plan on doing so, it is important to be mindful of what roads you come to Jacksonville on and where you park your vehicle, as with any downtown event.

At 9:52 a.m., Mayor Lenny Curry will deliver brief remarks that are expected to last about three minutes. At 9:58 a.m., people will hear a loud sound that signals a two-minute warning.

At 10 a.m., Curry will press a ceremonial button. At the same time, the explosives in the building will go off and the building will implode in a cloud of dust.

The explosion may be loud, so for families with young children, it might be a good idea to encourage them to cover their ears.

Keep in mind that even after the implosion, JSO will still enforce the exclusion zone. Going into the exclusion zone before the all clear is given is prohibited.

History of Berkman II

The Berkman II building was supposed be the second of the Berkman Plaza condominiums conceived in the 2000's. However, on Dec. 6, 2007, construction of the building was halted for good when a parking garage collapsed. One worker, Willie Edwards III, was killed and several others were injured.

"Unfortunately, he wasn't supposed to be at work that day," Sharon Kirkland, Edwards' cousin, said to First Coast News at his funeral a week later. "He filled in for someone to make extra money for Christmas for the kids. That's the kind of person he was."

The 13 people injured in the collapse were rushed to a hospital with various injuries including concussions and spinal injuries.

"The patients were somewhat in shock," Dr. Joan Huffman told First Coast News in 2007. "They were somewhat stressed, covered with dirt and concrete. They were frightened."

OSHA ultimately cleared the contractor of any wrongdoing in the deadly collapse, though they were levied fines in 2008.

By 2014, more than six years after the collapse, the City of Jacksonville had cited the owner of the Berkman II site four times and was fining the owner for non-compliance.

By 2016, Choate, an Atlanta construction firm, took possession after receiving a $10.2 judgment against the developer. However, it began shopping the building for a buyer.

In 2018, the building, which had sat vacant for a decade as Jacksonville's eyesore, sold to Robert Ohde for $4.75 million.

“Our desire is after spending time with the building looking it over is to design a hotel and family entertainment center," Ohde told First Coast News in 2018. “If all the cards fall together with the city and the rest of the group of people we are working with.”

Later that year, the Jacksonville Downtown Investment Authority approved a $36 million investment to redevelop the property, though the project cost of the redevelopment was estimated to be as high as $150 million. The company set to turn the building into a hotel and entertainment center withdrew its contract due to land contamination and the loss of the USS Adams Museum.

Two years later in 2020, the building was finally condemned by the City of Jacksonville after 13 years of sitting vacant. A resident in Berkman I filed the original complaint that led to the Berkman II's condemnation.

At the time, estimates were that the building would be demolished in six months to a year after it was condemned. However, there were several legal battles left to fight that continued to push back dates for the demolition.

Pece of Mind Environmental was hired to do the demolition job. They began to make preparations for demolishing the building in April 2021. The plan was to cut the building apart piece-by-piece. After waiting for equipment, the process began in July.

In August, demolition paused after structural concerns were reported by engineers.

“The most significant problems are when you’re pulling on a building, and it happens to break in an area you didn’t anticipate," structural engineer Ron Woods told First Coast News in August 2021. "Everything in there is connected, so when you start pulling things apart, some of them don’t want to pull apart in the same way you’re pulling the building.”

On Aug. 23, the city announced the building would be demolished via implosion.

"The engineer report is basically telling the city the recommendation on what they need to do and that’s just blow it up," Councilman Reggie Gaffney said. “This should be an easier job because you don’t have windows, you don’t have a lot of stuff there. All you have is iron and hopefully that will fall right down."

The original implosion date was set for Oct. 17. However, there would be a series of delays for various reasons.

The Oct. 17 date was pushed back due to the need for protective fencing, which had not arrived at the site. It was later pushed to early November.

However, the implosion date was delayed again. Pece of Mind told the city it was finalizing risk assessments, according to a Jacksonville city spokesperson.

The demolition was delayed twice more because of other projects Pece of Mind was working on and because another date set for the demolition was a Jaguars home game.

In January, the implosion was put on an indefinite hold due to a dispute between Pece of Mind and Jacksonville Riverfront Revitalization. Finally, on Jan. 11, the City of Jacksonville approved in $1.2 million funding from the General Fund to pay for the demolition itself.

"We'll do it at our expense at first, but we will put an additional lien on the property because ultimately, the when and how will be determined, but the taxpayers will recoup that expense from the property owner," Jacksonville Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes said.

On Feb. 9, the City of Jacksonville announced the current demolition date of March 6.

After the demolition, the space will be used for a mixed-use building, Gaffney said. He explained the space will include apartments, condos, and stores.

"We got multi-use coming here where you got town houses, as well as apartments upstairs and you got retail stores to the bottom. I think the city of Jacksonville is going to be excited when they see what the riverfront put together," said Gaffney.