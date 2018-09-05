JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former patrol officer who drove home a different way than she usually does found a woman who'd been missing from her home.

"I'm a firm believer, everything happens for a reason," said Melissa Bujeda, a public information officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Bujeda spends most of her time fielding public records requests and posting to the department's social media accounts.

On Tuesday, she Tweeted about Michelle Cropper, 52, who suffers from dementia and walked away from her home Monday night.

"I remember when I wrote the news release that she had a blue bag," Bujeda said.

After her shift on Tuesday, Bujeda took a detour on the way home. While driving on Roosevelt Boulevard, Bujeda's patrol officer instincts kicked in when she spotted a woman matching the description holding a blue bag.

It turned out to be Cropper. She was more than ten miles away from her home.

"I said, 'We've been looking all over for you,'" Bujeda said. "She started to cry and she was very confused."

After working all day and driving home, I spotted #missing Michelle Cropper walking onto I-10 from Roosevelt Blvd. I got where I could turn around and was able to make contact with her. This is why we do what we do. She is safe and will be reunited with her family soon. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Qs3uQFdcNt — Melissa Bujeda (@MelissaBujeda) May 8, 2018

She was disoriented but safe, which was welcome news for Cropper's family, but also for Bujeda, who all too often deals with tragedies.

"We go to scenes every day where it's so sad, victims of crime," Bujeda said. "It's very depressing. So when you're able to help someone, truly help someone, and help their family reunite and the person's safe and unharmed, it doesn't get any better than that."

Cropper was taken to a nearby mental health facility for an evaluation, but was not physically hurt, Bujeda said.

