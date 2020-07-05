JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many people, the coronavirus has meant pressing pause on life.

However, for some women, it has also meant the start of a new life is put on hold. Several fertility centers across the First Cast have stopped in Vetro fertilization treatments because of the coronavirus.

For Amanda Bailey, working in a school district during the virus has provided some particularly tough reminders of what some parents take for granted, telling First Coast News.

“I see all these parents like ‘I’m tired of being home with my kid’ and some of us are like, we would do anything to be at home with a kid right now," Bailey.

Infertility looks different for everyone facing it. For Bailey, some days it's literally taking her negative pregnancy tests apart because she desperately wanted to see a positive result.

For Alyssa Key, she's hyper-aware that "every egg counts." With the pandemic putting her treatment on hold she feels the immense weight and stress of losing each egg.

“Mourning the loss of eggs sounds like a silly thing but it’s a real thing," said Key. "I went through a pretty traumatic experience because I wasn’t expecting that.”

IVF is a stressful and emotional process for women and their spouses who struggle with infertility. For Bailey and Key, the uncertainty of the process has been exacerbated by the coronavirus.

"It's very emotional knowing that we're pretty much put on hold but our bodies aren't putting it on hold," said Key, "our bodies are releasing those potentially best eggs."

When Bailey and her husband were told by the fertility center their treatments would be halted for the unforeseeable future, "all the little bit of hope I still had was just crushed that week,” said Bailey.

She and her husband started their IVF journey two years ago when they were told it was their only option to conceive. Her first three embryo retrievals failed.

“It hurts, it just might not be in the cards for me,” she said.

During Key's first IVF cycle, doctors retrieved 22 eggs from her. She and her husband were devastated to learn none of them were viable.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow," she said, noting that now in particular, "time is this sensitive and precious.”

That's Something fertility specialist Dr. Samuel Brown understands all too well.

“Some of our patients that only have a few months left of their fertility before they come to an age group where they don’t have success, they’re desperate,” Dr. Brown said.

If his patients have to wait longer to have their treatments because of COVID-19, “they know that it’s significantly hurting their odds of achieving pregnancy success,” Dr. Brown said.

The virus has not only put IVF treatments on hold but also adding feelings of guilt and frustration to an already emotional situation.

“It’s still your body. I feel responsible for everything that’s happening even though it’s the outside world affecting it,” Key said.

Though there is little control over how the virus is changing their lives, and the potential of a new life, Bailey is trying to take whatever matters she can into her own hands.

“It’s just finding a balance of not getting your hopes up but staying hopeful that it’ll work,” she said.

In the face of that hope, Bailey and Key were told this week by their fertility centers that they will be resuming treatments. Bailey will be resuming her fourth embryo transfer in a month. However, because there’s still so much uncertainty about the coronavirus Key is deciding to wait to complete her next treatment.

