First Coast has Pride! - Events to celebrate Pride Month around the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Happy Pride Month, First Coast! Here is a list of events that you can attend to celebrate, all month long.
- June 3 - Duval Folx 4th year Anniversary and Pride celebration
The event will be held at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens from 6pm-9PM. The event will celebrate Duval Folx's 4th anniversary in the community while also celebrating pride. Get ready for a Black, Trand and Queer dance party that is rooted in safety! Click here for more information.
- June 4 - JASMYN Pride Homecoming Night
Come dance under the stars at MOSH Planetarium with JASMYN at Pride Homecoming! Dress to express for a night of good music, good food, and most importantly good company! The free event will run from 6-9 p.m.. Registration is required to attend. The event is for youth ages 13-19. Click here to register.
- June 9 - 4th Annual Jumbo Shrimp Pride Night 2022
Join River City Pride for a fun night at the ballpark! Tickets are on sale for $10 with proceeds going to River City Pride 2022. Click here to buy tickets.
- June 11- 2nd Annual Fernandina Beach Pride Parade & Festival
Fernandina Beach Pride Parade and Festival is back! The festival will feature live music, local vendors, food trucks, and of course a colorful parade. The event is family friendly so everyone can come show their pride! Click here for more information.