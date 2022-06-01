x
First Coast has Pride! - Events to celebrate Pride Month around the First Coast

Happy Pride Month, First Coast! Here is a list of events that you can attend to celebrate, all month long.

  • June 3 - Duval Folx 4th year Anniversary and Pride celebration
    The event will be held at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens from 6pm-9PM. The event will celebrate Duval Folx's 4th anniversary in the community while also celebrating pride. Get ready for a Black, Trand and Queer dance party that is rooted in safety! Click here for more information.
  • June 4 - JASMYN Pride Homecoming Night
    Come dance under the stars at MOSH Planetarium with JASMYN at Pride Homecoming! Dress to express for a night of good music, good food, and most importantly good company! The free event will run from 6-9 p.m.. Registration is required to attend. The event is for youth ages 13-19. Click here to register.
  • June 9 - 4th Annual Jumbo Shrimp Pride Night 2022
    Join River City Pride for a fun night at the ballpark! Tickets are on sale for $10 with proceeds going to River City Pride 2022. Click here to buy tickets.
  • June 11- 2nd Annual Fernandina Beach Pride Parade & Festival
    Fernandina Beach Pride Parade and Festival is back! The festival will feature live music, local vendors, food trucks, and of course a colorful parade. The event is family friendly so everyone can come show their pride! Click here for more information. 

