Event organizers: 'We're back' to pre-pandemic crowd levels in St. Augustine

Representatives from The Players and from the St. Augustine Celtic Festival say the crowds are as large as they were before Covid-19.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — "We’re back," they told First Coast News Monday. Back… to pre-pandemic attendance levels.

That’s what the organizers of the St. Augustine St. Patrick Parade, the Celtic Festival and The Players Championship said Monday about crowds over the weekend.

Saturday morning, crowds lined the St. Augustine streets for the St. Patrick Parade.

"It was wonderful," Chris Fulmer said. She is the parade director. She said it’s hard to tell how many people came to watch, but the parade itself was almost as large as it was before Covid-19.

"In the parade, we had 43 units and over 700 participants," Fulmer said, "which is almost back up to pre-pandemic standards."

The St. Augustine Celtic Festival started right after the parade. and it was packed.

"They broke records for attendance Saturday. They haven’t even begun to county the attendance on Sunday," Fulmer said.

More people came to the Celtic Festival this past weekend since it started in 2011.

Meanwhile, Melinda Rossum with The Players said attendance at the tournament this past weekend was also as larger or larger than pre-pandemic numbers.

"When I look at The Players, my gosh! Everything was flying off the shelf at the PGA store they had," Susan Phillips told First Coast News. She is the President and CEO of the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra, and the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau.

"Some of this is tourism. Some of this is local folks," Phillips said.

Both Fulmer and Phillips said beautiful weather was key in high attendance numbers. But what does this ultimately indicate?

"It’s indicates first of all people like our festival, but also they’re ready to get back out," Fulmer smiled.

"I think what we’re seeing," Phillips noted, "is pent up demand." She added, "We are seeing people getting out more. They were cautious about inflation, but I think they’re finding time to do things."

Whether people were decked out in green or hanging out on the green, these high attendance numbers are good for a county that runs on tourism.

"The vendors (at the Celtic Festival) broke records for their sales. Some of the vendors rand out of food and had to restock before Sunday. So it was wonderful," Fulmer said.