Event guide: Celebrate MLK Jr. Day around the First Coast

From parades to silent marches to free activities, there is plenty to do across the First Coast to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — What act of service will you do Monday?

On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people across the First Coast will be volunteering and reflecting on how they can further the civil rights leader's legacy. From parades to silent marches to free activities, a lot is going on in our towns.

At 10:00 a.m. in Jacksonville the 42nd MLK Holiday Grand Parade starts downtown on Water Street at the Federal Reserve Building and ends on Lee Street.

At 10:30 a.m. in St. Augustine there will be a silent march from 86 Martin Luther King Avenue to the Plaza de la Constitución.

At noon, a parade will go through downtown Fernandina Beach.

The City of Green Cove Springs will host a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. in Vera Francis Hall Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The keynote speaker will be Rev. Dr. Edward Lorenza Wheeler, associate pastor of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

The Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville hosts their 42nd Annual MLK Day Celebration at 11:00 a.m. There will be food, performances, interactive kids storytelling and a lot to do for the whole family.

On Monday you can get in free to the Cummer Museum in Riverside. They have programs including performances and yoga.

At the city's annual MLK breakfast Friday, First Coast News met people with the education nonprofit City Year Jacksonville. For this MLK Day of Service, 100 people will be working hard at Andrew Robinson Elementary on landscaping, murals, accessibility projects and a new entrance.

"It's my favorite day of the year," said Alexis Holton with City Year. "There's no greater service than being able to really do hands-on projects. And then when you see students' faces and they see that they can take pride in their school campus, it's just a joy."



You'll also see plenty of volunteers from United Way at Matthew Gilbert Middle School. That school first opened as a high school for Black students.

If you missed a chance to volunteer this year, find volunteer opportunities near you here.