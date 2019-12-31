Heading to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl this week? Some important event details were released during a press conference Tuesday morning.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl President and CEO Rick Catlett and city officials discussed the schedule of events, transportation, parking and game-day policies.

Here's what you need to know before heading to the game.

Schedule of Events:

New Year's Eve

12/30 - Vystar New Year's Eve Run at 2 p.m. in Downtown Jacksonville.

12/30 - New Year's Eve Fireworks at Midnight.

1/1 - Team Pep Rallies at the Jax Beach Seawalk Pavilion during the 'Deck the Chairs' event. Catch the Indiana Pep Rally at 5 p.m., the Parris Island Marine Corps Band at 5:30 p.m., Easton Area High School Band at 6 p.m. and the Tennessee Pep Rally at 7 p.m.

New Year's Day

1/1 - AEW Dynamite at Daily's Place Amphitheater starting at 7:30 p.m.

Game Day

1/2 - TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Tailgate Party in the Daily’s Place Flex Field. The tailgate party will include various interactive games and be the perfect place to be pre-game.

1/2- Game Day Pep Rallies at Daily's Place. The Indiana pep rally will be at 4:15 p.m. and the Tennesee Pep Rally will be a 4:45 p.m.

1/2 - Pre-Game Concert featuring Yacht Rock Revue at 5 p.m. at Daily's Place

1/2- Touchdown Paryu at TIAA Bank Feild. Tickets are $50 and includes free food and four drink vouchers.

1/2- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl kickoff at 7 p.m.

Parking

All official lots will open at 2 p.m. on game day. All vehicles parked overnight or before 2 p.m. will be towed.

Have parking lot passes visible.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office recommends getting to your parking spot at least 3 hours before the game and taking a photo of where you park.

If you don't have an assigned parking pass, you can ride the JTA Gameday Express Shuttle

Additional Information

The Box Office will open at 4 p.m. on game day and will be located between Gates 2 and 3.

Gates 1,4 and 7 will open at 4 p.m. and all other stadium gates will open at 5 p.m.

