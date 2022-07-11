Evacuation orders lifted for areas surrounding Symrise Plant fire in Brunswick; fire almost completely out

Crews are currently putting out the last of the fire. Officials say it's safe to go home.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Evacuation orders are now lifted for those who live near the Symrise Plant in Brunswick, Georgia, which ignited into a massive fire Monday after an explosion. Those who live within a mile of the plant had previously been ordered to evacuate because of the fire.

There was also a shelter-in-place notice for a three-mile radius around the plant.

Officials now say it is safe to go home and there are no toxic chemicals in the air.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer said Monday evening that the fire is out except for one vent tube, which is currently being dealt with. JFRD assisted Glynn County first responders in fighting the fire.