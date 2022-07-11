Evacuation orders lifted for areas surrounding Symrise Plant fire in Brunswick; fire almost completely out

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Evacuation orders are now lifted for those who live near the Symrise Plant in Brunswick, Georgia, which ignited into a massive fire Monday after an explosion. Those who live within a mile of the plant had previously been ordered to evacuate because of the fire.
There was also a shelter-in-place notice for a three-mile radius around the plant.
Officials now say it is safe to go home and there are no toxic chemicals in the air.
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer said Monday evening that the fire is out except for one vent tube, which is currently being dealt with. JFRD assisted Glynn County first responders in fighting the fire.
The fire began early Monday morning. Prosswimmer said that progress putting the fire out was slow because at one point, it was too dangerous for firefighters to be onsite and they had to leave.