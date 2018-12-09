JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Patients have started arriving at Northeast Florida hospitals following evacuations in South Carolina.

Orange Park Medical Center and Memorial Hospital have received a total of 13 patients from a “sister” hospital in Myrtle Beach. All three hospitals are part of HCA Healthcare.

“We here at Memorial are aware of what storm preparations are like,” Dr. John Lazenby, chief medical officer at Memorial Hospital, said. “We were going through this about a year ago ourselves.”

Lazenby said evacuated patients are matched with hospitals based on their individual needs.

“We, as a level two trauma center, certainly could take trauma patients. We take care of a number of critically ill patients at Memorial,” he said.

After the storm passes, the patients will either be discharged directly from the hospital they were taken to or transferred back to their original hospital, depending on their condition.

There will be a blood drive at Memorial Hospital Thursday to ensure the blood needs are met during Hurricane Florence. The blood drive will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the hospital’s Education Classroom 4.

