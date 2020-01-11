Eric Trump visits Jacksonville Beach for rally days ahead of the Presidential Election

The rally began at 1:30 p.m. on the Seawalk Pavilion. Other speakers included Jacksonville City Councilman and CEO of K9s for Warriors Rory Diamond.

"This is the greatest country in the world, and that's why my father fights," Eric Trump said to a crowd of supporters. "This is a modern-day revival we're having in this country. Jacksonville, we love you. We love everything this nation stands for."