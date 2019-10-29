If you love the Nights of Lights, you'll get a little extra time to enjoy it because the city officials decided to extend its dates into February.

Normally, this annual holiday lighting tradition starts the Saturday before Thanksgiving and ends on Jan. 31. However, the City Commission's unanimous vote Monday night will now extend it for two more days, ending it on Sunday, Feb. 2 of next year.

"With January 31, 2019, falling on a Friday, extending the lighting displays by two days will likely benefit the area’s tourism-dependent businesses as well as allowing residents an extra weekend to enjoy the lights," the City of St. Augustine said in a statement.

The Nights of Lights will begin Saturday, Nov. 23 with a ceremony in the Plaza de la Constitución called "Light-Up! Night" starting at 4 p.m. Then at 6:30 p.m., the lighting ceremony will begin!

For more information, visit www.CityStAug.com/LightUpNight.