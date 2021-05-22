Endangered missing child alert issued for Marion County teenager

Tony Collins is believed to have been taken by his mother Tina Collins, who does not have parental rights, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

CITRA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office issued an endangered missing child alert for a 15-year-old boy believed to have been taken by his mother.

Tony Collins is a ward of the Department of Children and Families and was living at the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch. He was last seen on Friday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Tony is about 5'8'' and 120 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Tony's mother Tina Collins, who does not have parental rights, is believed to have taken him. They may be heading towards Arkansas in a black Toyota Camry, the sheriff's office said.

A man named Larry Floyd may also be with them, according to the MCSO.