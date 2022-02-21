End of life ceremony held for JFRD Captain Darrold McArthur Wednesday

The obituary says after high school, Darrold enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world. He ended up being stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, where he remained.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Funeral services for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Captain Darrold McArthur will be held Wednesday.

The ceremony will be held at Evangel Temple on Romona Boulevard at 11 a.m followed by a procession to Oaklawn Cemetery on San Jose Boulevard.

JFRD says Captain McArthur was active duty, and passed away on Feb. 21, 2022. His cause of death was not released.

An online obituary says McArthur was born on Aug. 11, 1970, at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, Bronx, New York.

Funeral services for Captain Darrold McArthur will be this morning at Evangel Temple on Romona blvd @ 11am…a procession to Oaklawn Cemetery on San Jose blvd will follow. Captain McArthur is active duty & passed away on 2/21/22. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers pic.twitter.com/iyM5mimjFZ — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) March 2, 2022

The obituary says after high school, McArthur enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world. He ended up being stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, where he remained.

He married Chelsea Hall and leaves behind seven children, Darrold Jr., Jerell, Diamond, Jeremy, Ameir and BriAuna, according to his obituary.

The obituary says that McArthur involved himself in sports by officiating football games and working out. It also says McArthur was a “true blue trekkie,” and a lover of all things Star Wars!