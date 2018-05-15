Firefighters in Clay County and a local business came together to help a family in need by installing a new ramp at their home to help their wheelchair-bound child get to school.

Station 11 learned that a child had not been showing up to school for a week. They also learned the boy’s mother had recently had surgery and was unable to lift her son to place him in his wheelchair down four stairs to leave their house, according to Clay County.

Station 11 A shift crew originally built a wooden ramp for the family to have access in and out of their house without the mother having to lift her child.

A Keystone Heights business, G&A Manufacturing Inc., found out about the family and donated an aluminum ramp.

The Station 11 crew and the business helped install the new aluminum ramp at the family’s home.

It’s great to see people helping those in need in the community.

​​​​​​​

© 2018 WTLV