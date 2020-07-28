Emergency patients may wait longer before getting hospital treatment due to COVID-19

A Brunswick hospital official says EMS personnel may have to wait with a patient brought to a hospital via ambulance before a bed becomes available.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Glynn County COVID-19 cases are climbing and, at one point, a Brunswick hospital caring for COVID-19 patients was overflowing.

The hospital says EMS workers might have to wait with a patient in the ambulance that brought them to the hospital before rooms become available because of COVID-19.

A local leader is encouraging people to follow guidelines like wearing masks and practicing social distancing. He wants to ensure hospitals like the Southeast Georgia Health System network don’t get overwhelmed.

The SGHS campus in Brunswick is undergoing changes.

Construction will add 32 beds to the hospital.

Glynn County Commissioner Bill Brunson says he is in constant communication with local health officials.

”It’s concerning, the hospital seems to be pretty much maxed out,” Brunson said.

An SGHS spokesperson says at one point, an emergency patient had to wait in an ambulance until a bed became available. Hospital staff say that was a one-time event.

“Southeast Georgia Health System is not utilizing any ambulances for extra hospital spaces,” Christy Jordan, Chief Operating Officer said.

“When—like during the current surge of COVID-19 patients—the emergency department is full and the patient is not in critical condition, EMS personnel may be required to wait with the patient they are bringing to our facility until a bed and staff are available,” Jordan said.

Jordan states the wait time is typically 30 minutes to one hour.

Jordan says the Georgia Hospital Association reports that the necessity of EMS to wait with patients after arrival is pervasive throughout the state due to the surge in COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care.

Southeast Georgia Health System is treating 87 inpatients with COVID-19, including 28 needing critical care services.

“To care for the surge in COVID-19 patients, the Health System has opened an additional 12-bed ICU at its Brunswick campus and also accelerated construction of a new 32-bed patient floor to care for non-intensive care patients,” Jordan adds.

Brunson says Glynn County issued a proclamation strongly encouraging the use of face masks.

With 2,183 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday evening, Brunson says Glynn County residents must continue following social distancing guidelines.