Floridians with licenses set to expire in May have been given a 30-day extension due to an emergency order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Director for the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued an Emergency Order that extends certain expiring Florida driver licenses, commercial driver licenses and identification cards and waives certain commercial motor vehicle regulations and requirements to aid the delivery of emergency supplies, equipment and resources.

The order authorizes the following:

Extends the effective period of driver licenses and identification cards with expiration dates on or after March 16, 2020, through April 15, 2020, for 60 days.

Extends the effective period of driver licenses and identification cards with expiration dates on or after April 16, 2020, through May 31, 2020, for 30 days.

Extends through June 30, 2020, the effective period of commercial driver licenses and commercial driver instructional permits with expiration dates on or after March 16, 2020.

Waives through June 30, 2020, the requirements under section 322.59, Florida Statutes, that a person who holds a commercial driver license have a medical examination and certification, provided the commercial driver has proof of a valid medical certification that was issued for a period of 90 days or longer and that expired on or after March 1, 2020.

Suspends through May 15, 2020, the enforcement of the registration requirements pursuant to sections 316.545(4) and 320.0715, Florida Statutes, for commercial motor vehicles that enter Florida to provide emergency services or supplies; transport emergency equipment, supplies, or personnel; or transport FEMA mobile homes or office style mobile homes into or from Florida.

Suspends through May 15, 2020, the enforcement of the licensing and registration requirements under the International Fuel Tax Agreement pursuant to Chapter 207, Florida Statutes, and the International Registration Plan pursuant to section 320.0715, Florida Statutes, for motor carriers or drivers operating commercial motor vehicles that are properly registered in other jurisdictions and are participating in emergency relief efforts through the transportation of equipment and supplies or providing other assistance in the form of emergency services.

Suspends through May 15, 2020, the enforcement of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSA), Parts 390-399, except as otherwise restricted by current FMCSA declarations, for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance in support of relief efforts related to the COVID-19 outbreaks.

Waives the delinquent renewal fees during the extension period for these actions.

Click here for more information on Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle changes due to COVID-19.

RELATED: Governor: New drivers in Georgia don't need to take road test to get license

RELATED: Live Blog: Phase 1 of reopening Florida to begin Monday, May 4