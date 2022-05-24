Emergency legislation would reimburse city employees for travel related to reproductive rights, including abortion

Gaffney is requesting emergency one-cycle passage of the bill, saying the nature of the emergency is the “uncertainty in federal and state law as to reproductive rig

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bill introduced by Council Member Reggie Gaffney wants employees with the City of Jacksonville to be reimbursed for travel related to reproductive rights, including abortion.

If passed, beginning on July 1, 2022, each city employee will be entitled to up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for any medical treatments (including medication, procedures, or operations) related to reproductive rights if that medical treatment is not available within 100 miles of the employee’s home and virtual care is not possible.

The bill defines reproductive rights as the rights of an individual to decide whether to reproduce and have reproductive health. This may include an individual’s right to plan a family, terminate a pregnancy, use contraceptives, and gain access to reproductive health services.

Gaffney is requesting emergency one-cycle passage of the bill, saying the nature of the emergency is the “uncertainty in federal and state law as to reproductive rights at this time.”